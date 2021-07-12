Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Fold Reviewed: The Most Compact And Versatile 13” PC
Lenovo’s Thinkpad X1 Fold is the world’s first genuinely foldable PC. Most other PCs are convertibles that can rotate around the hinge of the display and the keyboard or detach from the keyboard. The Thinkpad X1 Fold is the first laptop in the world that can bend in half, from a 13” tablet to a book-sized netbook. Lenovo’s Thinkpad X1 Fold gets many things right, though it misses in certain areas. Overall, though, I believe that users will find the Thinkpad X1 Fold incredibly useful.www.forbes.com
