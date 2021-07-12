Disney to Increase Price of ESPN+ Subscription
Disney will increase the price of its ESPN+ subscription from $5.99 to $6.99 a month beginning in August, an ESPN+ spokesperson confirmed on Monday. With the new price increases, a yearly subscription to ESPN+ will cost $69.99 a year, up from $59.99, next month. The price for the bundle of ESPN+ with Disney+ and Hulu will remain the same at $13.99 a month, as will UFC pay-per-view matches available on the streaming service.www.hollywoodreporter.com
