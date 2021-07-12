Disney to Increase Price of ESPN+ Subscription

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. If you want to watch shows like The Handmaid’s Tale and all those exclusive FX streaming series then there is one place for you to go: Hulu. And although the streaming service has been around sine October 2007, there may be some out there who have never made the jump to the platform and want to know the Hulu subscription price, what’s included with the different options, and other details before making a decision.