Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Clover Health Downgraded to Underweight by JPMorgan

By Rob Lenihan
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 17 days ago

Clover Health Investments (CLOV) - Get Report was downgraded to underweight from neutral Monday by a JPMorgan analyst after the Medicare insurance startup and recent meme-stock favorite lowered most of its guidance metrics.

Shares of the Franklin, Tenn., company were up 6% to $9.83 at last check and have been down 42.6% year-to-date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fBW3F_0augWRQk00

Analyst Lisa Gill, who also cut her price target to $9 from $15, said in a research note that following first-quarter results, Clover Health "lowered most guidance metrics, including reducing the number of aligned beneficiaries under the direct contracting program in 2021 by 50%."

Clover Health went public via venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya’s SPAC.

"CLOV aims to use its proprietary Clover Assistant point-of-care physician clinical management software to simultaneously deliver superior member benefits and industry-leading profitability," Gill said. "Whether this 'thesis' can prevail will face an extreme test as CLOV expands exponentially."

The analyst thinks "shares of other managed care companies offer a more balanced risk/reward profile with little visibility into near-term risks such as a rebound in post-pandemic medical utilization, pause in the direct contracting program and uncertainty into aligned beneficiary growth in 2H21 and 2022."

Last month, Clover Health surged after meme stock investors rallied around the healthcare plan company.

Bank of America analyst Kevin Fischbeck cut his rating on Clover Health in June to underperform from neutral, saying the health insurance stock’s valuation was “no longer supported by fundamentals.”

Fischbeck cited the company's mixed first quarter earnings, which showed revenue rising 21% to $200.3 million but its medical loss ratio - the percentage of premiums spend on claims and expenses - jumping to 108%.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
35K+
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chamath Palihapitiya
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Plan#Jpmorgan#Underweight#Clover Health Investments#Jpmorgan#Medicare#Clov#Bank Of America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Insurance
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Software
Related
MarketsEntrepreneur

Is Clover Health a Risky Investment?

Healthcare technology company Clover Health Investments’ (CLOV) stock price hit new highs earlier last month, propelled by the meme-stock frenzy. However, given the stock’s ebbing momentum, is it a safe pick now? Let’s find out. Data-driven health insurance company Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV), which is based in Franklin, Tenn.,...
StocksInvestorPlace

Clover Health Was an Appealing Short Squeeze, But It’s a Bad Investment

What happens if you hold onto a short squeeze stock long after the short squeeze has ended? Clover Health (NASDAQ:CLOV) stock is giving traders a demonstration. And it isn’t pretty. Since early June, when Clover peaked, shares have lost two-thirds of their value amid an unrelenting sell-off. And, unfortunately, there’s...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons Clover Health Stock Is Controversial

Its financial sponsor draws a lot of attention -- both good and bad. There are concerns about how committed management is to transparency. The CEO has a history of pushing the boundaries for profits. There's no shortage of controversial investment options in the market these days. Between cryptocurrencies, meme stocks,...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Clover Health Investments's Unusual Options Activity

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) shares experienced unusual options activity on Thursday. The stock price moved down to $8.72 following the option alert. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
Marketshealthleadersmedia.com

Jim Cramer says ditch Clover Health and buy into this healthcare stock instead

CNBC host Jim Cramer advised investors to sell their shares in Clover Health Investments Corp., calling the health insurance company a “two-leaf clover.” What Happened: Cramer, instead, advised investors to buy shares of Minnesota-based healthcare company UnitedHealth Group Inc., saying he does not like Clover Health’s business model. “Why do you want to traffic in Clover? No, thank you. That’s a two-leaf clover,” Cramer said on CNBC’s “Mad Money Lightning Round” on Wednesday.
BusinessSpringfield Business Journal

JPMorgan grants retention bonus to CEO

JPMorgan Chase granted CEO Jamie Dimon new stock options as a retention bonus. Dimon received 1.5 million stock appreciation rights, which he can exercise in five years if the company's stock price increases. "This special award reflects the board's desire for Mr. Dimon to continue to lead the firm for...
MarketsInvestorPlace

Clover Health Is Either Cursed or Unlucky, but It’s Not a Buy Now

Is healthcare insurer Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) stock more than a meme play?. This is the fundamental question that both professional and retail investors are trying to answer after CLOV stock was targeted in late May by the meme stock crowd that congregates on the WallStreetBets Reddit forum. The share price was pushed up 117% in the span of three weeks.
StocksInvestorPlace

Short Interest Alone Should Keep You Interested in Clover Health

By all measures, Clover Health (NASDAQ:CLOV) is having a rough time. Shares have lost roughly 32% of their value in the past month as retail investors on Reddit have set their sights on other targets. But is now the right time to bail on CLOV stock? If you’ve been following the mania this year, there’s no way you’ll want to leave this one. Clover has a short interest of 27.8% as of this writing.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Better Meme Stock: Clover Health or Senseonics Holdings?

Clover Health hopes to prove it can lower costs for Medicare patients. Senseonics is working to build market share with its Eversense continuous glucose monitoring devices. Neither of these meme stocks offers an attractive valuation at this point. Both Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) and Senseonics Holdings (NYSEMKT:SENS) have emerged as...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Clover Health a Warren Buffett Stock?

Clover Health's low-cost approach to administering Medicare plans could be appealing to Buffett once it proves its business model. The stock's greatest stumbling block to being a Buffett favorite is its newness. If you're familiar with the Oracle of Omaha's cautious and long-term approach to investing, the technology-heavy insurer Clover...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Privia Health Group Inc. is a technology-driven, physician enablement company which collaborates with medical groups, health plans and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual settings. Privia Health Group Inc. is based in Arlington, United States. “
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Cramer Weighs In On Clover, Nokia And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he doesn't want to traffic in Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ: CLOV). He doesn't trust its business model and he would rather be in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH). Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) is making a comeback, and at $5.80, it...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 CLOVER HEALTH INVESTMENT For: Jul 16 Filed by: Reynoso Jamie L.

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Represents shares...
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

Canara Bank Q1 Profit Up 3X but Morgan Stanley Remains Underweight

Investing.com -- Public sector lender Canara Bank Ltd (NS: CNBK ) reported its numbers for Q1 FY22, and net profit was up almost three times at Rs 1,177.47 crore compared to Rs 406.24 crore in the corresponding quarter in FY21. Total income for the June 2021 quarter was Rs 21,210.06 crore, a slight increase from Rs 20,685.91 crore in the June 2020 quarter.
MarketsInvestorPlace

Clover Health Hasn’t Lived Up to Its Billing as a Healthcare Disruptor

Health insurance company Clover Health (NASDAQ:CLOV) is on a mission to lower costs for Medicare patients. So far, it is spending more money than it brings in. Additionally, activist short-seller Hindenburg Research released a scathing report that criticizes its business model and the quality of its software. As a result, CLOV stock is incredibly volatile and has remarkably high short interest.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Blackstone Prices $2.0 Billion Senior Notes Offering

Blackstone (BX) - Get Report priced its offering of $650 million of 1.625% senior notes due 2028, $800 million of 2.000% senior notes due 2032 and $550 million of 2.850% senior notes due 2051 of Blackstone Holdings Finance Co. L.L.C., its indirect subsidiary. The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by The Blackstone Group Inc. and its indirect subsidiaries, Blackstone Holdings I L.P., Blackstone Holdings AI L.P., Blackstone Holdings II L.P., Blackstone Holdings III L.P. and Blackstone Holdings IV L.P. Blackstone intends to use the proceeds from the notes offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, without limitation, to fund a portion of the purchase price for Blackstone's previously announced acquisition of a 9.9% equity interest in American International Group, Inc.'s life and retirement business.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Analog Devices, Inc. To Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results On Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today announced it will release financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2021 at 7 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. Following the press release, the Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time, the same day. Vincent Roche, President and Chief Executive Officer, Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, and Michael Lucarelli, Senior Director of Investor Relations will discuss ADI's results and business outlook.

Comments / 0

Community Policy