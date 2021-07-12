Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange County, NC

Wolf-Dog Hybrids Loose in Orange County, Trapping Efforts Underway

By Elle Kehres
chapelboro.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral wolf-dog hybrids are at large in Orange County after escaping from their enclosure, according to Orange County Animal Services (OCAS). The animals, which are presumed to be wolf and German shepherd hybrids, recently escaped from their enclosure in Orange County. It is estimated that approximately four dogs are still at large. Officials say some of the dogs have already been safely captured and are currently being housed at the OCAS facility.

chapelboro.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, NC
Lifestyle
Orange County, NC
Pets & Animals
County
Orange County, NC
Orange County, NC
Government
City
Cedar Grove, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Trapping#Traps#Wolf Dog Hybrids Loose#German#Nextdoor#Chapelboro Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pets
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden tells federal workers: Get vaccinated or submit to testing

President Biden on Thursday is directing all federal employees and onsite contractors to show that they are vaccinated or otherwise submit to regular coronavirus testing, a major step that will likely cause other private sector businesses to follow suit. Biden is also instructing his administration to apply similar standards to...
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Former U.S. Cardinal McCarrick charged with molesting teen in 1974

July 29 (Reuters) - Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick has been charged with molesting a 16-year-old boy during a 1974 wedding reception, becoming the highest-ranking U.S. Catholic official to be criminally prosecuted for sexually abusing a minor. Documents filed in state court in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Wednesday show McCarrick,...

Comments / 1

Community Policy