Wolf-Dog Hybrids Loose in Orange County, Trapping Efforts Underway
Several wolf-dog hybrids are at large in Orange County after escaping from their enclosure, according to Orange County Animal Services (OCAS). The animals, which are presumed to be wolf and German shepherd hybrids, recently escaped from their enclosure in Orange County. It is estimated that approximately four dogs are still at large. Officials say some of the dogs have already been safely captured and are currently being housed at the OCAS facility.chapelboro.com
