Arizona State

More migrant deaths recorded in heat along Arizona border

Argus Press
 17 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — The bodies of an unusually large number of migrants who died in Arizona's borderlands are being recovered this summer amid record temperatures that are regularly soaring above 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 C) in the state's sun scorched desert and rugged mountains. The nonprofit Humane Borders, which maps...

www.argus-press.com

