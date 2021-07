Texas is the only state in the United States that's famous for its toast. We're not talking the Instagram-worthy avocado toasts. We mean the hot, buttery slices of processed white bread that are found throughout the Lone Star State. They often act as an extra serving utensil, a uniter, and a clean-up tool. So what makes Texas toast so different from your run-of-the-mill bread? Read below to learn the features of this Southern favorite: