Athlon projects Texas A&M to another New Year's Six bowl

Texas A&M went into its 2020 season ranked as a top 25 team and came out of it as a top five program after finishing 9-1 and beating North Carolina 41-27 in the Capital One Orange Bowl. It was far better than anyone projected going into the year and (in combination with the quality and quantity of returning starters that the Aggies have coming back for 2021) has resulted in them being ranked in the top ten and around the top five nationally for this upcoming season.