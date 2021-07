This weekend, enjoy dance workshops, Shakespeare’s return to Clark Park, and sharks across the Delaware Valley. Billed as a way to unite the community through dance, Philly Dance Day is an annual event that encourages dancers and dance enthusiasts to get together for a day of workshops. Almost every dance discipline is on the schedule from hip-hop to bhangra, from belly dance to swing. Even if you go alone, a partner will be provided and there are sessions specifically geared to kids. The evening showcase is the only one that requires a donation, which you can pay in advance online.