The Anita Supply Center 3 Step Process is a Lifesaver

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. announced a partnership on Monday with Ryder System Inc. for two regional distribution centers that aim to cut the time it takes to replenish product to 10 days from 35 days. Customers should experience fewer out-of-stock issues as a result. Ryder, a logistics and supply chain solutions company, will develop and operate the two facilities. The first center, measuring one million square feet, will open in the fall in Frackville, Pa. to serve stores in the northeast. The second facility will open next year in southern California. The new distribution centers will each create 300 jobs. Bed Bath & Beyond has allotted $250 million in capital investments to improve the supply chain over the next several years. Bed Bath & Beyond stock has skyrocketed 61.7% for the year to date. Ryder shares are up 18.9% for the period. And the S&P 500 index has gained 17.5% for 2021 so far.