Oracle Park will host game two of the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 9:45 PM EDT. The Dodgers are 2-4 in their last six games this season. The team won two of the three meetings against the Rockies in their previous series but they were beaten last Tuesday following a 2-1 defeat. Los Angeles has a 61-41 record in the league and they are six games above .500 on the road. The Dodgers are second in the NL West standings.