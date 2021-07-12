Cancel
BREAKING: Cal Conley drafted in fourth round

By jackbellsports
vivathematadors.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCal Conley, who won the Brooks Wallace Award for his performance in the 2021 season was drafted in the fourth round by the Atlanta Braves. Conley hit .329 with 15 homers and 55 RBIs in 2021. Conley was a critical cog in the Red Raiders infield, and with his strong bat helped Tech become one of the most feared offenses in the nation. It was unfortunate Conley was under the weather during the Super, as his presence at full strength might have made a major difference in waking the team up. Either way, being named the nation’s best shortstop is no small accomplishment and he has earned his spot at the next level with the Braves organization.

