BREAKING: Cal Conley drafted in fourth round

Last time, we went through the first five rounds (six picks), of the Cardinals’ draft class of 2021, from their first-round selection of Michael McGreevy, to their moonshot taking Josh Baez, and through the compromises they made after that, sacrificing some value with each subsequent pick to ensure they could meet the bonus demands of their upside play. Today, we’ll be working through the rest of the picks, from round six through twenty, covering both the back half of the first ten rounds, when bonus space matters so very much, down to the later rounds where there’s a little more freedom, if still a fairly limited quantity of it.