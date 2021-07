Ryan Tannehill has dramatically shifted the trajectory of his career over the last year and a half since taking over the starting job in Tennessee. That’s due in part to being free from Adam Gase. With some cleaner mechanics, Tannehill’s transformation has lifted the Titans into the playoffs for two consecutive seasons. He has cleaner deep ball mechanics, is better under pressure, and most importantly, the system with Arthur Smith in Tennessee was an actual functional timing and rhythm-based system that integrated boot action off of outside zone to Derrick Henry.