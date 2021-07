Luke Bryan helped out a fan in a big way at his show Friday night (July 16) in Hartford, Connecticut. Bryan is seen in the video below reading a shirt that he got from someone in the crowd. Bryan reads the shirt which says, “Hey Luke, I want to adopt my stepson Michael. Can you help me ask him?” Bryan then hands the microphone over to them and you can see the special moment caught on video. Even Luke Bryan was touched saying, “That’s the coolest thing I’ve ever watched right there, y’all.”