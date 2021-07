The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has rallied a bit during the trading session on Thursday, as we continue to see a lot of upward pressure. The 50 day EMA sits just below, sitting right above the $70 level. Ultimately, this is a market that is in an uptrend, so I think it is probably going to continue to find a reason to go higher, especially as we start to focus on the idea of the reopening trade. The demand for energy continues to pick up, and that of course will help with where we go next. Underneath, we also have the 50 day EMA is sitting right above the $70 level, so for now I am treating that as a “floor in the market.”