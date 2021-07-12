Cancel
Jason Segel, Lily Collins, and Jesse Plemons to star in Hitchcockian noir for Netflix

By Sam Barsanti
A.V. Club
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Deadline, Jason Segel, Lily Collins, and Jesse Plemons are set to star in Windfall, a film described as both a “Hitchcockian thriller” and a “modern-day noir” that’s being directed by The One I Love and The Discovery director Charlie McDowell. Deadline says the movie is about a young couple who arrive at a vacation home just as its being robbed. If we had to guess, we’d say Segel and Collins are playing the couple and Plemons is playing the robber, if only because “you think you’re doing one thing but then Jesse Plemons is there unexpectedly” would be one good explanation for how he manages to be in every single movie these days. This was just going to be a regular movie about a couple on vacation, but then Jesse Plemons was already there, so they found a way to work him into the script. The trick is that he’s good, so nobody’s going to object to him just showing up on every set and pretending that he’s supposed to be there.

