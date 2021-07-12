Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Rio Arriba by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 13:56:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rains from severe thunderstorms can produce sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos, ditches and over low water crossings. Do not attempt to drive through areas where water covers the roadway. Target Area: Rio Arriba The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Rio Arriba County in north central New Mexico * Until 300 PM MDT. * At 156 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Vallecitos, or 26 miles southeast of Tierra Amarilla, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Canon Plaza and Vallecitos. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH