Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dauphin, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 15:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dauphin; Perry The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Dauphin County in south central Pennsylvania Northeastern Perry County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 355 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Duncannon, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near New Buffalo and Millersburg around 400 PM EDT. Marysville and Rockville around 410 PM EDT. Linglestown and Paxtonia around 420 PM EDT. Dehart Dam, Penn National Race Course and Skyline View around 430 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Enders, Dauphin and Halifax. This includes Interstate 81 from mile markers 71 to 81. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH