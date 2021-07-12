Cancel
Pinellas County, FL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pinellas by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 15:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pinellas The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Pinellas County in west central Florida * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 357 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Harbor Bluffs, or near Largo, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Clearwater, Largo, Pinellas Park, Seminole, Madeira Beach, Belleair, Redington Shores, Belleair Bluffs, Belleair Beach and Redington Beach. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

