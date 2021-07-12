Cancel
Escambia County, AL

Flood Advisory issued for Escambia, Monroe by NWS

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 13:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Escambia; Monroe The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Escambia County in south central Alabama South Central Monroe County in south central Alabama * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 254 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Monroeville, Frisco City, McCullough, Uriah, Excel, Poarch Creek Reservation, I65 And CR 1, Goodway, Megargel, Jeddo, Palmers Crossroads, Manistee, Huxford, Halls Crossroads, Mexia Crossing, Mexboro, Ollie, Mexia, Booneville and West Monroeville.

