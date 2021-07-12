Flash Flood Warning issued for Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 15:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lancaster The National Weather Service in State College has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Lancaster County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 356 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly, from rainfall rates exceeding 3 inches per hour just north of Wakefield. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Quarryville, Wakefield, Kirkwood, Little Britain and Buck. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED