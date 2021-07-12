Flash Flood Watch issued for Eastern Dutchess, Eastern Ulster, Western Dutchess by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 15:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern Dutchess; Eastern Ulster; Western Dutchess; Western Ulster FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT TUESDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of east central New York, including the following areas, Eastern Dutchess, Eastern Ulster, Western Dutchess and Western Ulster. * Until 2 AM EDT Tuesday. * Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon and evening could produce locally heavy rainfall. * Heavy rainfall may result in localized flash flooding especially in poor drainage and urban areas. Some smaller streams may quickly rise out of their banks.alerts.weather.gov
