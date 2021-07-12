Flash Flood Watch issued for Eastern Dutchess, Eastern Ulster, Western Dutchess by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-28 21:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-28 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Motorists should not take shelter under highway overpasses. If you cannot safely drive away from the tornado, as a last resort, either park your vehicle and stay put, or abandon your vehicle and lie down in a low lying area and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Marathon A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PORTAGE AND SOUTHEASTERN MARATHON COUNTIES At 929 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Bevent, or 13 miles northeast of Stevens Point, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Portage and southeastern Marathon Counties, including the following locations... North Star, Galloway, Rosholt, Shantytown, Holt and Polonia. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.25IN