Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dutchess County, NY

Flash Flood Watch issued for Eastern Dutchess, Eastern Ulster, Western Dutchess by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 15:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern Dutchess; Eastern Ulster; Western Dutchess; Western Ulster FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT TUESDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of east central New York, including the following areas, Eastern Dutchess, Eastern Ulster, Western Dutchess and Western Ulster. * Until 2 AM EDT Tuesday. * Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon and evening could produce locally heavy rainfall. * Heavy rainfall may result in localized flash flooding especially in poor drainage and urban areas. Some smaller streams may quickly rise out of their banks.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ulster, NY
County
Dutchess County, NY
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
County
Ulster County, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Watch#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Garfield County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Garfield, Mesa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-28 19:21:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-28 22:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Pine Gulch Fire Burn Area. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Garfield; Mesa The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Pine Gulch Fire Burn Area in Southwestern Garfield County in west central Colorado North Central Mesa County in west central Colorado * Until 1015 PM MDT. * At 721 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Pine Gulch Fire Burn Area. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Pine Gulch Burn area. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Pine Gulch Fire Burn Area. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Pine Gulch Fire Burn Area. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Southwestern Garfield and North Central Mesa Counties FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-1 INCH IN 1 HOUR
Marathon County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Marathon by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-28 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-29 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage across the area. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Marathon A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR PORTAGE...SOUTHEASTERN MARATHON...WAUPACA AND WESTERN SHAWANO COUNTIES At 938 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles southeast of Wittenberg to 9 miles northeast of Stevens Point, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Stevens Point, Waupaca, New London, Clintonville, Whiting, Bevent, Wittenberg, Amherst, Fremont and Hartman Creek State Park. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Dolores County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Four Corners, Upper Dolores River by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 16:12:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-30 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Four Corners, Upper Dolores River; Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River; Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southwest Colorado and west central Colorado, including the following areas, in southwest Colorado, Four Corners/Upper Dolores River and Paradox Valley/Lower Dolores River. In west central Colorado, Uncompahgre Plateau and Dallas Divide. * Until Midnight MDT tonight. * Monsoonal moisture remains entrenched over portions of southwestern Colorado. This will lead to multiple rounds of afternoon thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall. Several areas have received heavy rainfall the past few days and additional amounts could lead to excess runoff and localized flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of a half to one inch in a short duration will exacerbate flooding concerns in the watch area.
Carroll County, OHweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Carroll, Columbiana, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 17:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Carroll; Columbiana; Jefferson The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Jefferson County in east central Ohio South central Columbiana County in east central Ohio Northeastern Carroll County in east central Ohio * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 501 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Carrollton, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Jefferson, south central Columbiana and northeastern Carroll Counties, including the following locations... Bergholz, Salineville, Amsterdam, Irondale and Mechanicstown. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Columbiana County, OHweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Columbiana by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 16:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbiana A STRONG THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING GUSTY WIND WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN COLUMBIANA...BEAVER AND SOUTHERN LAWRENCE COUNTIES At 442 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over East Palestine, moving southeast at 35 mph. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Aliquippa... Beaver Falls Columbiana... Monaca East Palestine... Economy Ellwood City... New Brighton Beaver... Baden Rochester... Ohioville This includes the following highways Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 1 and 24. Interstate 376 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 31 and 43.
Mesa County, COweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Mesa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-28 19:21:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-29 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Mesa The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Mesa County in west central Colorado * Until 930 PM MDT. * At 731 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.1 and 0.3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Grand Junction, Fruita, Palisade, Redlands, Orchard Mesa, Fruitvale, Clifton and Loma. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Belmont County, OHweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 16:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Belmont; Harrison; Jefferson The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Harrison County in east central Ohio Southwestern Jefferson County in east central Ohio Northeastern Belmont County in east central Ohio Brooke County in northern West Virginia * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 453 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Cadiz, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near St. Clairsville around 515 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include New Athens, Rayland, Neffs, Mount Pleasant, Adena, Dillonvale, Harrisville and Yorkville. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Marathon County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Marathon by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-28 21:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-28 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Motorists should not take shelter under highway overpasses. If you cannot safely drive away from the tornado, as a last resort, either park your vehicle and stay put, or abandon your vehicle and lie down in a low lying area and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Marathon A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PORTAGE AND SOUTHEASTERN MARATHON COUNTIES At 929 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Bevent, or 13 miles northeast of Stevens Point, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Portage and southeastern Marathon Counties, including the following locations... North Star, Galloway, Rosholt, Shantytown, Holt and Polonia. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.25IN
Lewis And Clark County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Eastern Pondera by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-29 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Southern Rocky Mountain Front SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT CENTRAL LEWIS AND CLARK SOUTHEASTERN PONDERA AND TETON COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM MDT At 247 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking scattered thunderstorms across the area, generally moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. Occasional lightning strikes. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Choteau, Fairfield, Augusta, Brady, Bowmans Corner, Collins, Pishkun Reservoir, Bynum, Farmington, Nilan Reservoir and Bean Lake. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 325 and 332. Highway 200 between mile markers 96 and 115. Highway 287 between mile markers 11 and 64. Highway 89 between mile markers 21 and 59.
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gila, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 14:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-29 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gila; Pinal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM MST FOR GILA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 203 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Miami, or 7 miles southwest of Globe, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Globe, Miami, Central Heights-Midland City, Top-Of-The-World, Claypool and Inspiration. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 234 and 253. AZ Route 70 between mile markers 253 and 254. AZ Route 188 between mile markers 214 and 217. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Marathon County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Marathon by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-28 21:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-28 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage across the area. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Marathon A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MARATHON AND WESTERN SHAWANO COUNTIES At 914 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Wittenberg to near Weston, moving south at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Wausau, Weston, Rib Mountain, Mosinee, Bevent, Wittenberg, Rothschild, Schofield, Knowlton and Ringle. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...70MPH
Marathon County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Marathon by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-28 21:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-28 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage across the area. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Marathon A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MARATHON AND WESTERN SHAWANO COUNTIES At 914 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Wittenberg to near Weston, moving south at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Wausau, Weston, Rib Mountain, Mosinee, Bevent, Wittenberg, Rothschild, Schofield, Knowlton and Ringle. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...70MPH
Carroll County, OHweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Columbiana, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 15:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Carroll; Columbiana; Jefferson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON...CENTRAL COLUMBIANA AND NORTHEASTERN CARROLL COUNTIES At 438 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Minerva, or 12 miles north of Carrollton, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Minerva... Lisbon Augusta... Salineville Bergholz... Hanoverton Irondale... Summitville Mechanicstown... North Georgetown Homeworth... Guilford Lake State Park HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Crawford County, PAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 10:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crawford; Erie A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 AM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ERIE AND EASTERN CRAWFORD COUNTIES At 1050 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Findley Lake to near Sugarcreek, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Corry, Titusville, Union City, Wattsburg, Riceville, Lincolnville, Canadohta Lake, Guys Mills, Cochranton, Hydetown, Mill Village, Blooming Valley, Townville, Spartansburg and Elgin. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Montgomery County, MDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Montgomery, Prince Georges by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 17:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Montgomery; Prince Georges The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for The northeastern District of Columbia Southeastern Montgomery County in central Maryland Northwestern Prince Georges County in central Maryland * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 501 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Forest Glen, or over Langley Park, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Bethesda, College Park, Greenbelt, Langley Park, Bladensburg, University of Maryland, Fort Totten, Landover, Hyattsville, Takoma Park, East Riverdale, Adelphi, Kemp Mill, New Carrollton, Walker Mill, Mitchellville, Chevy Chase, North Kensington, South Kensington and Riverdale Park. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Centre County, PAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Centre, Huntingdon by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for central Pennsylvania. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Centre; Huntingdon A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN HUNTINGDON AND SOUTH CENTRAL CENTRE COUNTIES At 227 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Warriors Mark, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Warriors Mark, Pine Grove Mills, Ramblewood, Franklinville, Whipple Dam State Park, Mcalevys Fort and Rock Springs. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 13:36:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-29 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Telegraph burn scar in Gila County in east central Arizona * Until 545 PM MST. * At 136 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Telegraph Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Telegraph Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Telegraph Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Globe, Miami, Claypool, Central Heights-Midland City, Top-Of-The-World and Inspiration. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Shawano County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Shawano by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-28 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-29 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage across the area. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Shawano A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MARATHON AND WESTERN SHAWANO COUNTIES At 914 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Wittenberg to near Weston, moving south at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Wausau, Weston, Rib Mountain, Mosinee, Bevent, Wittenberg, Rothschild, Schofield, Knowlton and Ringle. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...70MPH
Bucks County, PAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Bucks, Lehigh, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 16:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bucks; Lehigh; Northampton The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Tornado Warning for East central Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania Northwestern Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania South central Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 456 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Hellertown, or near Allentown, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Easton, Bethlehem, Wilson, Hellertown, West Easton, Riegelsville, Glendon, Springtown, Old Orchard, Freemansburg and Coopersburg. This includes Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 62 and 76. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Navajo County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-28 21:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-28 22:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Navajo FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NAVAJO COUNTY At 901 PM MST, local law enforcement reported flooding on McLaws Road on the southwest side of Holbrook. Heavy rain has ended and flood waters should recede over the next few hours. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Holbrook. This includes the following highways State Route 377 between mile markers 20 and 27. This includes the following streams and drainages Little Colorado River, Porter Tank Draw, Washboard Wash, McDonald Canyon and Leroux Wash. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy