Ford County, IL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ford, Iroquois by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 14:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ford; Iroquois THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN FORD AND NORTHWESTERN IROQUOIS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 300 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. Remember, a Tornado Warning still remains in effect for Iroquois County near Ashkum until 315 PM CDT.

alerts.weather.gov

