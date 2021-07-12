Cancel
C4 Corvette With a Gooseneck Hitch Is a Tow Rig Triumph

By Peter Holderith
thedrive
thedrive
 17 days ago
And yes, it's towing a C4 Corvette drift car. Corvettes are a popular starting point for aspiring racing enthusiasts. America's sports car is, unsurprisingly, adored by a variety of folks ranging from auto-crossers, drag racers, and even drifters. You name it, they all love the Corvette. There are people who have, say, other uses for them, though, such as Jonathan Einfeld, who outfitted his Chevy Corvette with a gooseneck tow rig.

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

