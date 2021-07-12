C4 Corvette With a Gooseneck Hitch Is a Tow Rig Triumph
And yes, it's towing a C4 Corvette drift car. Corvettes are a popular starting point for aspiring racing enthusiasts. America's sports car is, unsurprisingly, adored by a variety of folks ranging from auto-crossers, drag racers, and even drifters. You name it, they all love the Corvette. There are people who have, say, other uses for them, though, such as Jonathan Einfeld, who outfitted his Chevy Corvette with a gooseneck tow rig.www.thedrive.com
Comments / 5