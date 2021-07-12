Special Weather Statement issued for Glades, Hendry by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-11 19:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Glades; Hendry SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN HENDRY AND GLADES COUNTIES UNTIL 445 PM EDT * At 354 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Palmdale, moving northwest at 20 mph. * Wind gusts up to 50 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Clewiston, Moore Haven, Lakeport, Palmdale, Brighton Seminole Reservation, Ortona, Lake Hicpochee and Harlem.alerts.weather.gov
