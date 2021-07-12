Cancel
Glades County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Glades, Hendry by NWS

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-11 19:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Glades; Hendry SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN HENDRY AND GLADES COUNTIES UNTIL 445 PM EDT * At 354 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Palmdale, moving northwest at 20 mph. * Wind gusts up to 50 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Clewiston, Moore Haven, Lakeport, Palmdale, Brighton Seminole Reservation, Ortona, Lake Hicpochee and Harlem.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Glades County, FL
City
Miami, FL
County
Hendry County, FL
City
Palmdale, FL
City
Clewiston, FL
City
Moore Haven, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#National Weather Service#Severe Weather#16 45 00#Nws Miami
