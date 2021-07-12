Cancel
Lancaster County, PA

Flood Advisory issued for Lancaster by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 15:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lancaster The National Weather Service in State College has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Lancaster County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 331 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Rainfall could top 2 inches within just 30 to 45 minutes. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Wakefield, Kirkwood and Little Britain.

alerts.weather.gov

#Heavy Rain#Little Britain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Doppler
