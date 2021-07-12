Cancel
Economy

Wine Country Faces Wildfire Season With Skyrocketing Insurance Costs

By Clair Lorell
Eater
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to p.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of Bay Area food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. The smoke hasn’t wafted over the Bay Area yet, but as the Beckwourth Complex Fire north of Tahoe continues to grow as the largest in the state, wine country is already worried. Many California wineries may be facing their most perilous wildfire season yet: The SF Chronicle reports that a number of wine country vintners have either lost or can’t afford skyrocketing insurance following last year’s wildfires. A number of the insurance carriers wineries previously relied on for years have withdrawn from the market, while others have reportedly increased their premiums of 300 percent or more, according to the Chronicle. While many insurance carriers withdrew from the market as a result of last year’s payouts, the increase in premiums is based on a risk assessment of the past 20 years, in what is another signal of a landscape under threat by events propelled by climate change. [SF Chronicle]

