Wine Country Faces Wildfire Season With Skyrocketing Insurance Costs

Welcome to p.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of Bay Area food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. While some restaurant owners seem pretty much desperate to find workers, one Napa Valley natural wine business appears unphased and unwilling to compromise when it comes to finding the perfect addition to its team. Of course, Twitter users have thoughts about the many, many qualities the ideal candidate for Dry Farms Wines’ Loyalty Coordinator must possess. The very long job posting requests applicants be both “data-driven” and “a lover,” as well as “passionate,” “resourceful,” “empathetic,” “flexible,” “calm under pressure,” and “a wine-lover and health-advocate.” What’s more, it goes on to include that candidates must be on board with the company’s Code of Creation (“At Dry Farm Wines, we believe in a connected source energy. We tap into this energy by thinking, creating, and vibrating at a higher frequency.”), able to travel “on very short notice,” “willing to be vulnerable,” and practice group meditation with the rest of the team daily. Perks include unlimited free wine and “many all expense paid meals and parties!” If it all seems a little off in a very Rajneeshpuram way, then you’re not alone. One Twitter user mused, “I truly did not know that joining a cult required so much paperwork.”