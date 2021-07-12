America’s Got Talent video: Ehrlich delivers brilliant light-show audition!

There’s another America’s Got Talent audition show airing this Tuesday, so why not go ahead and introduce you to another performer?. In the video below, you can see what Ehrlich brings to the table, and how he could very-well prove to be a force to be reckoned with depending on how far he goes. He hails from the Philippines, and he comes with an act that looks and feels very-much unique. We’ve seen baton twirlers and hula-hoop artists before, but not someone takes elements of these and combines them with magic/light shows. He feels like someone who takes elements of a few different AGT acts and turns them into something fully unique. There’s an element of dance and choreography here, but also one that is very technical and about timing.