Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

America’s Got Talent video: Ehrlich delivers brilliant light-show audition!

cartermatt.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s another America’s Got Talent audition show airing this Tuesday, so why not go ahead and introduce you to another performer?. In the video below, you can see what Ehrlich brings to the table, and how he could very-well prove to be a force to be reckoned with depending on how far he goes. He hails from the Philippines, and he comes with an act that looks and feels very-much unique. We’ve seen baton twirlers and hula-hoop artists before, but not someone takes elements of these and combines them with magic/light shows. He feels like someone who takes elements of a few different AGT acts and turns them into something fully unique. There’s an element of dance and choreography here, but also one that is very technical and about timing.

cartermatt.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#America#Got Talent#Reality Show#Agt#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
TV & Videos
Country
Philippines
Related
TV ShowsPosted by
American Songwriter

America’s Got Talent: Audience Boos Simon Cowell, Anica Moves Into Next Round with Spirited Rendition of Janis Joplin’s “Piece Of My Heart”

On Tuesday, July 20, Anica, a 51-year-old realtor from Canada surprised some of the judges and won over the audience with a spirited rendition of “Piece Of My Heart”—complete with a Janis Joplin-inspired costume. Anica was first up in the final round of auditions for Season 16. Being on America’s...
TV ShowsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Watch America's Got Talent's Child Dancers Earn An Apology From Howie Mandel With Energetic Performance

Spoilers ahead for the July 13 episode of America's Got Talent Season 16 on NBC. The auditions round of America's Got Talent continued with the latest episode, with the stakes higher than ever with no golden buzzers left, and the odds are pretty good that AGT won't bend the rules to make show history twice in one season. A lot of acts were being eliminated, and even a pair of cute dancing kids didn't seem necessarily safe when they first walked out on the stage and revealed that there is some awkward history between their family and judge Howie Mandel. Fortunately for them, their energetic dance was enough to put Mandel in the mood for an apology!
TV ShowsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Watch America's Got Talent's Dance Duo Deliver A Big Finish That Defies Belief

Spoilers ahead for the July 20 episode of America's Got Talent on NBC. The auditions stage of America's Got Talent Season 16 has come to an end with the last batch of hopefuls before the live shows begin, and I think it's safe to say that AGT saved some of the best for last, including a dance act that defied belief courtesy of duo Pasha and Aliona. In fact, it was a dance act that probably needs multiple views to really make sense of what happened, in the very best and mind-boggling way.
Musiccartermatt.com

America’s Got Talent video: Gabriella Laberge covers ‘Goodbye My Lover’

The final America’s Got Talent audition episode is airing on NBC tomorrow, and the show still has some great performers left like Gabriella Laberge. For more of what she brings to the table, why not check out the video below? Gabriella is a French-Canadian singer/violinist from Montreal, and there’s a moment early on where it looks like Simon Cowell is about to buzz her. Consider that a reminder that patience is often a virtue — she opens with a violin solo before getting further into her rendition of James Blunt’s “Goodbye My Lover.” It’s not a song that we’ve honestly heard covered all that much; there’s also a part of us that will forever associate this song with Michael Scott on The Office.
TV ShowsPosted by
CinemaBlend

America's Got Talent Season 16 Golden Buzzer Winners, Ranked By Most Likely To Win

The auditions stage of America's Got Talent came to an end just in time for Season 16 to head into a brief break for the Tokyo Olympics, so the time is now to look back at the standout acts so far to predict who has the best chance of taking the grand prize. The obvious standouts after the auditions are of course the golden buzzer winners, as four of the five most recent AGT champions received a golden buzzer early in the competition. The exception was Shin Lim in Season 13, who really shone in his magic act after the initial audition by taking risks.
Posted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Westmoreland commissioners honor 9-year-old ‘America’s Got Talent’ opera singer from Unity

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Westmoreland County commissioners recently honored 9-year-old Victory Brinker, of Unity, after her appearance last week on “America’s Got Talent.”. Brinker made show history when she became the first contestant to earn a four-way “golden buzzer” — when all four judges immediately advanced her to the final rounds of the talent competition. Brinker, who performed “Juliet’s Waltz” from the opera “Romeo et Juliette,” was showered in golden confetti after her song.
Columbia, SCWIS-TV

Local comedian, Mike Goodwin, appearing on America’s Got Talent

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local comedian, Mike Goodwin, will appear Tuesday on NBC’s America’s Got Talent!. The Camden native and Columbia resident is well-known in the Midlands for his clean comedy and signature bowtie. However, this will mark his first appearance in front of an audience with potentially millions of people watching.
Florida StatePosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Florida band Hello Sister advances on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Hello Sister, a trio of siblings from Winter Springs, has advanced to the next round of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” “This is like an iconic stage and like a huge show,” said Scarlett Mason, Hello Sister’s drummer. “We’ve been watching ‘AGT’ for a while, and to be able to be on that stage, where all these awesome performers were, and to be in front of four awesome judges was crazy.” During ...
Boyceville, WIbaldwin-bulletin.com

Boyceville native wows America’s Got Talent judges

Western Wisconsin made an appearance on national television last week. Twenty-eight year-old Boyceville native Madilyn Bailey performed on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” July 6 during its audition stage. In describing her hometown, she told judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel, “it was a very tiny town...
TV & VideosPopculture

'America's Got Talent' Judge Howie Mandel Apologizes After Getting Called out for Remarks About Kids' Performance

Howie Mandel is apologizing after he sparked criticism over his "really, really rude" critiques about the performance of a young ballroom dancer on America's Got Talent. The AGT judge found himself in the hot seat, and even drawing comparisons to notoriously harsh critic Simon Cowell, when he took his remarks about one performance a step too far, despite the praise the act earned from his fellow judges.

Comments / 0

Community Policy