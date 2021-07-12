Health insurance industry asks for 12.9% hike in 2022 small group rates
The 10 health insurers planning to offer group and individual health plans in Connecticut in 2022 are asking for bigger increases than they did a year ago. The annual crop of rate filings for traditional fully insured plans, which cover 222,700 people in the state, contained an average requested increase of 12.9% for the small group market (employers with under 50 workers) and 8.6% for the individual market.www.hartfordbusiness.com
