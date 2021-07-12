Cancel
Health insurance industry asks for 12.9% hike in 2022 small group rates

By Matt Pilon
Hartford Business
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 10 health insurers planning to offer group and individual health plans in Connecticut in 2022 are asking for bigger increases than they did a year ago. The annual crop of rate filings for traditional fully insured plans, which cover 222,700 people in the state, contained an average requested increase of 12.9% for the small group market (employers with under 50 workers) and 8.6% for the individual market.

