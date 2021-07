Who wants another Blue Bloods season 12 filming update? We’re thrilled that the show is a few days into production now. Not only that, but it’s equally nice to see some cast members back out doing their thing. While we’re sure that there will be at least a few things that are different about the new batch of episodes; at the same time, though, one of the goals of this show is to be traditional and comforting. You largely know what you’re going to get entering each installment, and there are not a lot of other programs out there quite like that anymore.