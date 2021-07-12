Chicago summer fun bucket list for families

This summer in Chicago is going to be epic. After months of being cooped up at home, Chicago has fully reopened for everyone to enjoy. This summer offers opportunities to mingle with super heroes, dive deep into Chicago comic history, paddle a swan boat in a historic park and more! Bonus: many of these family events are free! So slather on some sunscreen and head out for a summer packed with family fun in Chicago. Here are the events and activities you won’t want to miss.