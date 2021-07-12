Nelly’s Hit Single ‘Dilemma’ Surpasses One Billion Views On YouTube
Nearly two decades after its release, Nelly’s hit single “Dilemma” featuring R&B singer Kelly Rowland has surpassed one billion views on YouTube. It is the rapper’s first song to achieve the feat, adding him to the list of artists who joined the billions club with songs released before YouTube was launched in 2005. The brief list includes 50 Cent, Nirvana, Queen, Guns N’ Roses, Whitney Houston, The Cranberries, and more.www.udiscovermusic.com
