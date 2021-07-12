Cancel
Nelly’s Hit Single ‘Dilemma’ Surpasses One Billion Views On YouTube

By Larisha Paul
udiscovermusic.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly two decades after its release, Nelly’s hit single “Dilemma” featuring R&B singer Kelly Rowland has surpassed one billion views on YouTube. It is the rapper’s first song to achieve the feat, adding him to the list of artists who joined the billions club with songs released before YouTube was launched in 2005. The brief list includes 50 Cent, Nirvana, Queen, Guns N’ Roses, Whitney Houston, The Cranberries, and more.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Rowland
Person
Whitney Houston
Person
Nelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Nellyville#Popular Music#Rowland#Nokia 9210 Communicator#Tiktok#Hot In Herre#Country Grammar
