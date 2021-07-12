Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Georgia passes 907,000 virus cases Monday

By Bryce Ethridge bryce.ethridge@gaflnews.com
Posted by 
The Valdosta Daily Times
The Valdosta Daily Times
 17 days ago

ATLANTA – Georgia has reported 992 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health's report Monday.

There have been 907,658 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic, according to the GDPH.

The GDPH has recorded 18,575 confirmed virus-related deaths – an increase of 16 from the previous day – and 2,924 probable deaths. Antigen positive cases increased by 771 Monday with public health officials reporting 233,501 cases.

Nearly 65,600 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 11,150 admissions into the intensive-care unit reported, data stated.

Georgia's vaccinated population — which includes those with at least one dose and fully administered — is at approximately 8.42 million with more than 80,900 people having a vaccine administered per 100,000, according to the GDPH. The GDP reports about 4.54 million have had at least one shot and 4.04 million are fully vaccinated.

Comments / 0

The Valdosta Daily Times

The Valdosta Daily Times

Valdosta, GA
1K+
Followers
55
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Valdosta Daily Times

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Health
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gdph
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Mental HealthPosted by
Fox News

Michael Phelps on Simone Biles' situation: 'It broke my heart'

Simone Biles' decision to withdraw from two Tokyo Olympics gymnastics events sent shockwaves across the world this week and led to empathy from retired swimmer Michael Phelps. Phelps is one of the most-decorated Olympic swimmers of all time and in his retirement has raised awareness for mental health issues. He told NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico on Wednesday that Biles’ situation over the last few days "broke my heart."
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

American gymnast Sunisa Lee takes Olympic gold

TOKYO (AP) — Sunisa Lee wanted to quit during quarantine. It all had become too much. The lingering pain from a broken foot. The deaths of two family members from COVID-19. Her father’s slow recovery from an accident that left him paralyzed. The urge eventually passed. It always does. Still,...
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...

Comments / 0

Community Policy