Georgia passes 907,000 virus cases Monday

ATLANTA – Georgia has reported 992 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health's report Monday.

There have been 907,658 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic, according to the GDPH.

The GDPH has recorded 18,575 confirmed virus-related deaths – an increase of 16 from the previous day – and 2,924 probable deaths. Antigen positive cases increased by 771 Monday with public health officials reporting 233,501 cases.

Nearly 65,600 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 11,150 admissions into the intensive-care unit reported, data stated.

Georgia's vaccinated population — which includes those with at least one dose and fully administered — is at approximately 8.42 million with more than 80,900 people having a vaccine administered per 100,000, according to the GDPH. The GDP reports about 4.54 million have had at least one shot and 4.04 million are fully vaccinated.