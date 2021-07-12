Goose Island 312unes Presents: The Western Elstons

A fixture of the first and third Wednesdays of each month at Simon's Tavern in Andersonville, the Western Elstons specialize in country, honky tonk and rock and roll tunes that balance twang with technique. Scott Ligon and Casey McDonough (best known for playing with local acts like the Flat Five and NRBQ) harmonize atop slick riffs from guitarist Joel Paterson and steady rhythms provided by drummer Alex Hall. The rootsy group headlines the latest edition of Goose Island's 312unes concert series, performing on the Time Out Market Chicago patio.