Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Goose Island 312unes Presents: The Western Elstons

Time Out Global
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fixture of the first and third Wednesdays of each month at Simon's Tavern in Andersonville, the Western Elstons specialize in country, honky tonk and rock and roll tunes that balance twang with technique. Scott Ligon and Casey McDonough (best known for playing with local acts like the Flat Five and NRBQ) harmonize atop slick riffs from guitarist Joel Paterson and steady rhythms provided by drummer Alex Hall. The rootsy group headlines the latest edition of Goose Island's 312unes concert series, performing on the Time Out Market Chicago patio.

www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goose#Rock And Roll#Tavern#Nrbq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
SportsPosted by
The Hill

Simone Biles withdraws from vault, uneven bars at Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles has withdrawn from the vault and uneven bars event finals at the Tokyo Olympics. USA Gymnastics said in a statement Friday evening that the decorated gymnast made the decision “after further consultation with medical staff.”. MyKayla Skinner, who placed fourth in vault during qualifications, will compete in the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump defends his comments about election after release of DOJ notes

Former President Trump defended his comments to top Department of Justice (DOJ) officials about the 2020 election after notes from a call in December were released on Friday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee released notes former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen’s deputy, Richard Donoghue, took during a Dec. 27 call between Donoghue, Rosen and Trump.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
Corona, CAPosted by
NBC News

TikTok star Anthony Barajas dies days after movie theater shooting

A popular TikTok star died from his injuries days after a man opened fire inside a Southern California movie theater during a screening of "The Forever Purge," police said Saturday. Anthony Barajas, 19, was the second victim killed in Monday's shooting. Corona police previously identified the first victim as Rylee...

Comments / 0

Community Policy