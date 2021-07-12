VW Jetta GLI Facelift Spied Showing Tweaked Looks For First Time
Here is our first look at Volkswagen developing a refresh for the Jetta GLI sports sedan. The current version debuted at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show. After a close look at the pictures, the VW engineers don't appear to put much camouflage on this Jetta GLI. The company adds a tiny front splitter below the fascia. The mesh pattern in the lower opening has bigger holes than the existing design. The upper grille doesn't seem to change other than adopting the modernized VW emblem.www.motor1.com
