Excitement continues to build for next week’s Freeport International Baseball Invitational, with 20 teams, five area fields and close to 60 games scheduled over five days. “For 27 years, we’ve been saying that there is no pressure to win a game for a trophy,” Freeport International president Chuck Sarver said. “We want to always make it a fun celebration of baseball. Last year, in the middle of the pandemic, we had 23 signed up and three ended up bailing because of (virus fears). This year, we have a nice field of teams, and I don’t see any of them going away.”