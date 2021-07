The Colo-NESCO softball team just missed advancing to the Class 1A regional semifinals July 7 at Ackley. The Royals were dealt a heartbreaking 9-8 loss by AGWSR. Colo-NESCO rallied from a 3-0 deficit with six runs in the top of the fourth inning. AGWSR came back with two runs in the bottom of the inning and then scored four times in the fifth to go up by three.