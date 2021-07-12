Cancel
Ventura County, CA

1 killed, 2 injured in suspected DUI crash in Ventura County

By Travis Schlepp
News Channel 3-12
 17 days ago
VENTURA, Calif. - One man was killed and two others were injured in a suspected DUI crash on Highway 101 in Ventura County early Monday morning.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 at the West Main Street off-ramp outside of Ventura.

Ventura County firefighters and California Highway Patrol responded for a report of a vehicle that went down an embankment and overturned.

On the scene, first responders found a 2016 Infiniti Q50 with major damage and three occupants who were trapped inside.

Crews were able to remove the three occupants who were all identified as men in their 20s from Moorpark.

Two were transported to the hospital for treatment of major injuries. The third was pronounced dead at the scene.

He's been identified as Andrew Felix Mejia, 26, of Moorpark. Mejia was a passenger in the car.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as a 25-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. He faces possible additional charges for vehicular manslaughter.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the Ventura area CHP office at 805-662-2640.

News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

