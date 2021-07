For IT managers, a breath of fresh air is on the way. Microsoft is set to officially retire Internet Explorer next June after almost 27 years. Rest in peace. The browser may have been the go-to portal to the internet in the past, but many would argue it’s stayed there. While the sunsetting of Internet Explorer (IE) will certainly invoke nostalgia for many, Max de Lavenne, CEO of Buildable Software, says tech teams will probably say, “finally, it was about time.”