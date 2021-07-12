Cancel
Middle Point, OH

Middle Point Fire Department opens new station

By Robin Pennell
Times-Bulletin
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIDDLE POINT — The Middle Point Fire Department held its open house for the new fire station on Saturday, July 10, 2021. The volunteer firemen and firewomen proudly displayed their handiwork; the station was built almost entirely by the men and women who fight fires and save lives in the Middle Point area. Along with the firefighters and village onlookers, Fire Chief Craig King, County Commissioner Thad Lichtensteiger, State Fire Marshall Kevin Reardon, and Middle Point Mayor Brenda Mengerink were there to celebrate the opening of the new building and to cut the ribbon.

timesbulletin.com

