Real ID requirement deadline pushed to 2023

By Editor
thestatehousefile.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoosiers who were thinking they might have to rush to obtain a driver’s license with a Real ID designation before the Oct. 1 deadline can take a breath. Due to processing complications caused by COVID-19, the Department of Homeland Security set the new deadline for May 3, 2023. From then on, Americans flying domestically will need to show a Real ID card, indicated by a star in the license’s upper right corner, at security checkpoints. Driver’s licenses without Real ID status will no longer suffice for domestic flights.

thestatehousefile.com

