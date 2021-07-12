Real ID requirement deadline pushed to 2023

July 27, 2021 – There has been an extension of the driver’s licenses and state ID card renewal deadline offered by the Secretary of State. “DMVs have been experiencing a high volume of individuals visiting since facilities have reopened statewide. With this influx of visitors comes long waiting times at local driver’s facilities, so this extension is best for accommodating the situation at hand,” said State Rep. Sue Scherer. “For individuals who may be in need of license or ID renewal services, the deadline to get those items has been extended and online services are available to make the process easier and more convenient.”