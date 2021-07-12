Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shawnee County, KS

Anyone can request a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Shawnee County. Here is how you do it.

Topeka Capital-Journal
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo combat a lack of access to vaccines, the Shawnee County Health Department has introduced a vaccine clinic request form. “We want that opportunity for people to make vaccine available where they think it can be most important,” Derik Flerlage, infectious disease division manager at the Shawnee County Health Department, told The Topeka Capital-Journal. “They know their neighborhoods the best.”

www.cjonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Shawnee County, KS
Local
Kansas COVID-19 Vaccines
Shawnee County, KS
Coronavirus
Shawnee County, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
Shawnee County, KS
Health
Local
Kansas Government
Local
Kansas Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Health Clinics#The Capital Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden tells federal workers: Get vaccinated or submit to testing

President Biden on Thursday is directing all federal employees and onsite contractors to show that they are vaccinated or otherwise submit to regular coronavirus testing, a major step that will likely cause other private sector businesses to follow suit. Biden is also instructing his administration to apply similar standards to...
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

American gymnast Sunisa Lee takes Olympic gold

TOKYO (AP) — Sunisa Lee wanted to quit during quarantine. It all had become too much. The lingering pain from a broken foot. The deaths of two family members from COVID-19. Her father’s slow recovery from an accident that left him paralyzed. The urge eventually passed. It always does. Still,...
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Former U.S. Cardinal McCarrick charged with molesting teen in 1974

July 29 (Reuters) - Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick has been charged with molesting a 16-year-old boy during a 1974 wedding reception, becoming the highest-ranking U.S. Catholic official to be criminally prosecuted for sexually abusing a minor. Documents filed in state court in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Wednesday show McCarrick,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy