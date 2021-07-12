Anyone can request a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Shawnee County. Here is how you do it.
To combat a lack of access to vaccines, the Shawnee County Health Department has introduced a vaccine clinic request form. “We want that opportunity for people to make vaccine available where they think it can be most important,” Derik Flerlage, infectious disease division manager at the Shawnee County Health Department, told The Topeka Capital-Journal. “They know their neighborhoods the best.”www.cjonline.com
