Gaming is entering its fashion-forward phase

The fashion industry has seen some major shifts this past year due to the pandemic, and some things like the cancellation of New York Fashion Week left us questioning if this was the end of our fashion industry as we know it. While some are still mourning its death, others have taken this opportunity to rewrite the narrative. Many luxury fashion houses have taken big steps in this shift such as Gucci announcing that they are going seasonless and Versace going digital at Milan fashion week. This shift also allowed for the very first Crypto Fashion Week to be held this past February and it's unlike anything the fashion industry has seen before.