San Diego, CA

Wedding Announcement

By Marian Donahue, Dan Hendrickson
coronadonewsca.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, June 19, 2021, the wedding ceremony of Dan Hendrickson to Marian Donahue took place at the Hansen Mansion, Saturday, June 19, 2021, 3 p.m. The home and grounds had been recently renovated and the Hendrickson wedding was the first to take place there. Officiant Bill McCurine created a ceremony that reflected the exceptional elements of the couple. A nod to the historical significance of Juneteenth, a bit of humor and the divine nature of the union of marriage.

www.coronadonewsca.com

Comments / 0

