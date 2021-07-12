Cancel
Giannis the Great: Bucks star making his mark in NBA Finals

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo shook his head, unwilling to place himself in the class of the only player with a longer streak of 40-point games in an NBA Finals.

No, he's not Michael Jordan. But he's exactly the player the Milwaukee Bucks need to win their first title in 50 years. Antetokounmpo has scored 42 and 41 points in the last two games. He led the Bucks to a 120-100 win in Game 3 that cut the Phoenix Suns' lead to 2-1.

CHASING A CHAMPIONSHIP: MORE COVERAGE:

Despite a knee injury just two weeks ago, Antetokounmpo is playing with the aggressiveness that made him a two-time NBA MVP. Game 4 is Wednesday.

