Hear hole-by-hole coverage & commentary of the 2021 Open Championship on SiriusXM

siriusxm.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom July 15–18, SiriusXM subscribers can enjoy extensive audio coverage for The 149th Open, featuring 46 hours of live hole-by-hole coverage of the season’s final major championship from Royal St. George’s Golf Club in Kent, England. Championship broadcasts will begin on SiriusXM on Thursday and Friday at 2am ET and...

blog.siriusxm.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Williams
Person
Greg Norman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Open Championship#Radio On#Hall Of Fame#Sxm#Golf Channel
GolfPosted by
ClutchPoints

Jordan Spieth’s wife: Annie Verret

Jordan Spieth is having quite a rebound year this 2021 in golf. After years of waiting for a return to the top of his game, the Dallas, Texas native is finally relevant again in the world of golf, as he won his first PGA TOUR event in four years when he ruled the field in the 2021 Valero Texas Open.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reacts To Fan Stealing Rory McIlroy’s Club

Early Friday morning, fans at the Scottish Open were treated to a very unfamiliar scene on the tee of the 10th hole at The Renaissance Club. A spectator walked up to Rory McIlroy’s bag, took a club and decided to try a few practice swings. The fan was eventually handled by security and ejected from the tournament.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reveals The 1 PGA Star She’d Like To Play With

If you could play a round of golf with any player on the PGA Tour, which player would you pick? Paige Spiranac answered that question in a recent YouTube Q&A. Spiranac’s answer is pretty surprising. The former collegiate golfer turned sports media personality revealed that she would pick Bryson DeChambeau....
TennisPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rory McIlroy’s wife: Erica Stoll

Rory McIlroy was once considered as some sort of the golden boy of golf. That was way back in the early portions of his professional career. Now at age 32, the Northern Irishman is no longer the youngster with a bright future. Instead, he’s now an accomplished pro with still so much ahead of him — plus he can still pass as a 20-something. As of this writing, McIlroy remains in pursuit of the elusive career grand slam. Only five men in the history of the sport have won the Masters Tournament, the PGA Championship, The Open Championship, and The US Open (the modern version of the slam) and McIlroy could join that club consisting of Jak Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, and Gene Sarazen if could take home a Green Jacket. Whether he gets that Masters Tournament win or not before his career is over what is more, important for McIlroy is that he’s got a lovely life with him for the rest of his life. Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you Rory McIlroy’s wife, Erica Stoll.
GolfPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Golfer Justin Thomas sends great tweet about Olympic village

Justin Thomas sent a great tweet about the Olympics on Tuesday in Japan. Thomas is among the golfers representing the US at the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo. The 28-year-old shared some perspective about the Olympics, while poking fun at himself. He joked that he went to the Olympic Village for a workout on Monday night and that nobody was fighting him for the 20-pound weights.
GolfGolf.com

A 12! An 8 from Rickie! The 18th hole at the 3M Open wrecks the pros

Keegan Bradley hit his tee shot 286 yards down the left side of the fairway. He hit his second shot, from 242 yards out, to 39 feet. He two-putted for birdie. Congratulations, Keegan. You did the impossible. He hit the 585-yard, par-5 18th at TPC Twin Cities in two and...
GolfPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Ryder Cup Delay is Music to Jordan Spieth's Ears

Jordan Spieth's 2021 season has been a 180-degree turn from the slump he was mired in this time last year. The U.S. Ryder Cup lineup will be the beneficiary as he now sits one spot outside of automatically qualifying and hasn't missed a cut in nearly half a year. One...
GolfCBS Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020 golf predictions, odds, field: Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy picks from PGA insider

The PGA Tour majors are done for the year, and now many of the top golfers will chase international glory when the 2020 Tokyo Olympics men's golf tournament tees off Thursday. The event at Kasumigaseki Country Club will be without top names Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau, who tested positive for COVID-19. But newly-minted Open Championship winner Collin Morikawa of the USA, Ireland's Rory McIlroy and Japanese hero and reigning Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama will be among many stars in the Olympics 2020 golf field in Saitama.
Theater & DanceGolf Digest

Brooks Koepka’s wild dance moves, Phil Mickelson’s unique giveaway and Justin Thomas’ deflating welcome-to-the-Olympics moment

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we can’t even begin to imagine the dinner-table conversations in Minjee and Min Woo Lee’s house. “So, kids, what did you do today?” “Well, mom, I won the Scottish Open on the European Tour.” “Very good, Min Woo. And you, Minjee?” (Fast-forward two weeks) “Well, I won a major championship on the LPGA.” Good lord. Let’s just say it took a LOT less for my sister and I to impress our parents. In any event, little bro Min Woo had fun with the situation:
GolfAOL Corp

Open Championship: World's tallest pro cards a hole-in-one

Jon Thomson stands 6-foot-9, which means he towers over literally every player who's ever swung a club on the PGA or European tours. He's also playing in his very first Open Championship, and he's making the most of it. Already in solid shape to make the cut, Thomson stood on...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Look: 6-Foot-9 Golfer Makes Hole-In-One At The Open Championship

The biggest golfer in major tournament history just made the biggest shot of his career. Stepping up to the 16th hole at 6-foot-9, 300 lbs, Englishman Jonathan Thompson towered over tee at Royal St. George’s Golf Club during the second round of The Open Championship. Striking the ball with his custom-lengthened iron (6 inches added), the massive golfer showed some incredible touch — dropping the ball in for an ace on the 149-yard par 3.
NFLwcn247.com

Oosthuizen sets 36-hole British Open record

SANDWICH, England (AP) — Louis Oosthuizen (OOST’-hay-zehn) is in the British Open record look with the lowest 36-hole score. Despite making his first bogey on the 16th hole, Oosthuizen had a 65 and led by two shots over Collin Morikawa. He was at 11-under 129. That breaks the British Open record of 130 first set by Nick Faldo at Muirfield in 1992 and matched in 2012 by Brandt Snedeker at Royal Lytham & St. Annes. But he still has 36 holes to go, and a lot of possibilities behind him. Jordan Spieth (speeth) shot a 67 and was only three shots back.
Golfswiowanewssource.com

Key hole in the 2nd round of the British Open

SANDWICH, England (AP) — HOLE: 16. KEY FACT: Louis Oosthuizen was 4 under in his previous four holes to build a three-shot lead. He hit into a bunker and made his first bogey of the tournament, costing him a chance to tie the 36-hole record for all major championships.

Comments / 0

