New from Össur – the Rebound ACL Brace
Össur launches the REBOUND ACL brace, designed to help patients recovering from anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury. Designed to dynamically reduce strain on a patient’s ACL and provide a comfortable load on their posterior thigh and anterior tibia, the REBOUND ACL brace provides clinically tested comfort that has been validated through end-user field studies and load mapping data collected during rehabilitation activities. The brace’s proprietary Dynamic Tension System (DTS) allows for individualized, adjustable settings according to individual anatomy and rehabilitation requirements whether the patient is undergoing non-surgical conservative treatment approaches or recovering from post-op reconstruction.ptproductsonline.com
