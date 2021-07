The Denver Broncos have made plenty of big moves in the first offseason of George Paton’s tenure as general manager. Which five are the best?. It’s been a heck of an offseason for the Denver Broncos in 2021. The Broncos are certainly no strangers to the offseason spotlight over the last decade or so, and 2021 was no different. It all started with John Elway stepping down from his role as general manager of the team and bringing in George Paton from the Minnesota Vikings to build the roster.