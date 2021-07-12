Discharging A Firearm In Public | Arrest
On 7/12/21, at approximately 0046 hours, officers responded to a call of a gunshot fired to the front of The Tavern located at 211 E. Santa Clara Street. Officers conducted an investigation and determined the suspect was observed inside the bar with a semi-automatic pistol. Security contacted the suspect and escorted him outside. Once outside, the suspect drew the handgun, fired it in the air, and ran east on Santa Clara Street.www.citizensjournal.us
