FIFA 22 available from September 27th, new HyperMotion tech for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia versions

The long wait for the highly anticipated time-traveling RPG Cris Tales is finally over. After seven years of development, we reflected on how much work went into this overly ambitious indie project. The developers from Colombian-based studio Dreams Uncorporated made it clear from day one how passionate they were about this project and made no sacrifices in bringing their unique vision to life – and that is no exaggeration. With an entire in-game world explorable in the past, present, and future with drastic changes possible due to choices you make throughout the story, almost every building, character, and enemy needed to be drawn and animated three times.