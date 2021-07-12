Cancel
FIFA

FIFA 22 available from September 27th, new HyperMotion tech for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia versions

By Aran Suddi
TheSixthAxis
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEA has announced that FIFA 22 will be released October 1st for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Stadia, but the Ultimate version will be available September 27th.. There will also be a Nintendo Switch Legacy version, but that will only have updated team kits and squads. EA has also stated that FIFA 22 will have a new HyperMotion technology, but this will only be available in the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia versions of the game according to the official website.

