The ACC is working on a Notre Dame PSU package deal!. This sounds crazy I know, but crazy enough that it just might work!. (I know, crazy ideas only work in movies) ND and the ACC need to convince PSU that they can match the $$ PSU is receiving from the BIG. If so, I think the ACC could pull this off. First, most PSU grads consider their school to be an Eastern school - not Midwest. Most of PSU's alums reside in the vast ACC footprint. Second, as indicated in the podcast, PSU HATES being in the same division as OSU, Mich and Mich St. While in this division, they've never made the playoffs and they think of themselves as a playoff team. In the ACC, they would see their path as much easier.